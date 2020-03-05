LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Part of Louisville's Champion's Park will undergo a multimillion dollar transformation to become a state-of-the-art soccer complex.
Louisville Metro Council voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the estimated $12 million project, which is being funded by Louisville City FC. The outdoor complex, which will be built on top of a landfill at Champion's Park, will include two soccer fields for the city's National Women’s Soccer League franchise and four fields for local youth clubs.
"This new development is the next phase of our plans to build a (holistic) soccer club for our men's and women's teams," Brad Estes, president of Louisville City FC and NWSL Louisville, said in a news release. "We are delighted to be able to revive this previously useful property into a new training facility with fields that can be used for many local events."
If all goes as planned, the complex could be ready by spring 2021. Roughly 15,000 young people play soccer in the greater Louisville area, according to Tim Mulloy, a developer behind the project and a part owner of the team.
