LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Residents and business owners said they are fed up with trash littering the Highlands.
The collection of cups, bottles and to-go boxes at the corner Highland and Baxter Avenues caught more than one set of eyes Sunday morning.
"Just this past weekend, it got really bad down here," said Michael Wickliffe, the owner of Wick's.
Wickliffe said the litter was so bad he had to do something.
"I sent one of my customers over there and gave them a few free beers to clean up that whole side of the street for us on Sunday before the football game so it didn't look so bad," he said.
Barber Drew Wortham said trash scattered around the Highlands has become a common theme.
"It's kind of embarrassing sometimes when you want to bring someone to a professional environment," Wortham said. "It kind of looks like a college dorm room around here sometimes."
Metro Councilmember Brandon Coan, who represents the area, said he is well aware of the issue. He even has pictures of the evidence on his phone.
Coan said it's been so frustrating that he has made it a mission to clean up the Highlands. He said to get rid of the clutter clean up groups have been formed, more trash bins have been added and he even pushed for a law that allows police to fine up to $250 for littering.
"I think a clean city really signals a safe city and healthy city and proud city," Coan said.
To help make sure Louisville lives up to all those things, everyone is asked to lend a hand.
"I come up every day," Wickliffe said. "I blow my sidewalk all the way to the condos down on the corner."
Those who love their community know a little effort can go a long way.
"Please use your ashtrays and please throw your litter in garbage cans," Wickliffe said. "Take care of our community. It pays you back. When you keep stuff clean, it makes everything better."
If you have an issue you want to report to the city use Metro 311.
