LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's proposed budget cuts have forced the closing of Louisville's outdoor public pools for this summer.
But WDRB news has learned Metro Louisville is actively trying to find other ways for people to keep cool and is asking for public feedback.
Metro Parks is conducting a survey asking questions such as, "How often did your family use Metro outdoor pools?" "Would you be interested in an alternative?" "How much would you be willing to pay?"
Metro Parks spokesman Jon Reiter declined an on-camera interview but, in a statement, said Metro Parks will use the information to "share with potential partners and local non-profit organizations who have pools to determine capacity and access for those who want to swim this summer."
Edgardo Mansilla, the Executive Director of the Americana Community Center, which primarily serves Louisville’s immigrant families, said the lack of public pools this summer is, "hurting the children."
The center uses the pools for both recreation and socialization.
Mansilla said one suggested alternative, the city’s splash parks, will not work for large groups such as Americana. He said he has already looked for other affordable options, "And every answer is no, no, no."
District 13 Metro Councilman Mark Fox hopes some kind of public - private partnership can be worked out.
The closed Fairdale pool is in his district.
"It's a great opportunity for some of our philanthropic business partners to step up," said Fox.
If nothing else, he said the survey will help with future budget decisions.
"What level of priority do our citizens, the taxpayers, the people who write the checks, what level of priority do they put on that?"
The survey is available here, or it can be taken in person Saturday at one of the four pools:
- Algonquin Pool, 1614 Cypress Street, from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Fairdale Pool, 709 Fairdale Road, from 1 tro 3 p.m.
- Norton Pool, 4201 Lee Lane, from 10 a.m. to Noon.
- Sun Valley Pool, 1605 Bethany Lane, 10 a.m. to Noon.
The city's indoor pool, the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center, will remain open this summer.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.