LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Middletown woman is on a mission to send care packages to all Kentucky National Guard troops.
It started with care packages for her son and his unit in eastern Europe.
"They can have things from home and a little bit of extra comfort," Misty Chapman explained.
The boxes are filled with snacks, toiletries and even thank you notes from students at Hite Elementary School.
"I can't wait to give him a hug," Chapman said.
A few months ago she sent care packages to his unit.
"They enjoyed it so much," she said. "They loved the cards from the kids, and it was just special for them to receive those kind of things."
Now, she's doing it again. This time, 160 care packages are going to a unit in a remote area in Africa.
"I think this is an important time that we remember that there are still soldiers, men and women, that are serving our country for our freedoms, and then it kind of gives me a little bit of attachment knowing that I'm helping someone else's child, son or daughter who's actually serving or a loved one, just giving them a little something from home," she said.
A few things she's really in need of right now are beef jerky, sunscreen and bug spray.
They need to be travel size and cannot be in aerosol cans.
"Which makes it a little bit more difficult, but that's something that they desperately need right now with this unit being in Africa," she explained.
It will cost nearly $3,000 to ship the boxes overseas. They plan to pack everything up on Sunday.
If you'd like to donate, contact Misty via email or visit the GoFundMe page.
