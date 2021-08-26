LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Milton, Kentucky, man has been charged with the murder of a man in Madison, Indiana.
Madison Police say a man, later identified as Dana P. Hodge, was found dead behind a home Wednesday. Police were called to Walnut Street around 4:45 p.m. on the report of the 65-year-old down.
Following an investigation, Keith Telesh, 48, was charged with murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the case, according to a news release.
Madison Police believe that Telesh "was looking for Hodge for a theft in which Telesh believed Hodge committed several days ago."
Following a search warrant at Telesh's home in Milton, he taken into custody by the Trimble County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Police detectives.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office is asking anyone who knows Hodge's next of kin to contact them.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.