LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Minneapolis-based Christian evangelism organization held a worship gathering Sunday at Rupp Arena on the heels of the 16-day Asbury University "revival" service.
The event, which was referred to as a "send off commissioning," was put on by Pulse. It was free and open to the public.
Pulse is not affiliated with Asbury University.
According to a report by LEX 18, some attendees, like Elizabeth Johnston, drove more than 400 miles just to participate.
"I am a mother of 10 and I came all the way from North Carolina to pray a mother's blessing over Gen Z," Johnston said.
When the young adults behind the ministry Pulse heard that Asbury University was ending its revival service, they said they decided to hold the send-off event.
"We were praying about what it would take to fill Rupp and see people coming from across the state and across the country, almost as a sending of what's happened here in Kentucky," said Pulse member Forrest Limon.
Asbury's revival pulled in an estimated 50,000 from all over the country, but Pulse's goal was not to fill every seat.
"We are not really concerned about numbers," Limon said. "We just want to pray that God will bring the people that he wants here."
Sunday's event drew crowds from as far away as Florida, according to LEX 18.
