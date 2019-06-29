LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Minority Mental Health Program is breaking the stigma and helping those with mental illness get the treatment they need.
The project launched Saturday at the KULA Gallery on 4th Street and is a new initiative to raise awareness about mental health in minority communities.
The hope is to remove barriers to mental health services and make it easier for people to get treatment and therapy.
"They just put a band-aid over the problem. Therapy is important because you get to the route cause of the problem," said Damon Cobble, who works with the project.
The organization will also be creating a database of local health providers to help families find the right specialists.
