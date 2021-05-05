LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old University of Kentucky student who went hiking at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky has died, according to authorities.
The body of the woman, who has been publicly identified as Gabriella "Gabby" Smith, was found at the bottom of a 150-foot cliff in the gorge's Auxier Ridge, according to a statement from Powell County Search and Rescue.
Lt. Lisa Johnson, a spokeswoman for the agency, says Smith was a native of Alexandria, Kentucky, and a medical student at the University of Kentucky. Johnson says Smith went hiking at the gorge on Monday in an effort to break in a new pair of hiking boots and get in shape for a future hiking trip with friends.
Johnson says rescuers believe she got too close to the edge and fell.
Rescue teams, including Powell County Search & Rescue, the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team and the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, scrambled on Tuesday to find Smith was reported missing.
"We want to thank all the other agencies that helped on this call," Powell County Search & Rescue said in a statement. "The support was overwhelming. We also want to thank the numerous people/teams/groups from all over Kentucky and surrounding areas for the offers of help. We know the Red River Gorge has great teams working to keep you safe. It is also great to know that there are many people and teams willing to step up and help out if the need arises."
Johnson says it was the second fall in the gorge in 24 hours. She said on Monday night another hiker -- a man -- fell from another cliff nearby. That man survived and is currently in UK Hospital.
Lt. Johnson is urging hikers who come to the gorge to do so safely and to stay clear from the edge of cliffs.
"You have to remember, you're human," she said. "The gorge is not a walk in the park."
She says they should stay several feet back from the edge, because the ground is wet right now and the edge can give way. She said in the summer, when it's dry, it will crumble.
"Enjoy it. Love it. Just do it safely."
