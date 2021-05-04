LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing while hiking near Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky.
According to a social media post by Powell County Search and Rescue, a 24-year-old woman named "Gabby" was last heard from 4:30 p.m. She was reported missing off Tunnelridge Road, near the Auxier Ridge trail in Red River Gorge.
Authorities say she was last seen wearing black leggings and glasses and has curly black hair.
Rescuers are searching the area where her last phone ping was registered.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 606-569-9870, or Powell County 911.
This story may be updated.
