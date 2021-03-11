LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing Louisville woman was found dead Thursday after her car was found abandoned in central Kentucky.
Lauren Reesor, 19, was last seen Tuesday outside of Louisville on her way to Eastern Kentucky University.
Her car was later found abandoned in a remote area of Stamping Ground in Scott County, Kentucky. Someone complained about the car being parked on private property.
When the Scott County Sheriff's Department towed the car, they discovered that Reesor had been reported missing. Deputies searched the area where the car was found and found Reesor dead on Watkinsville Lane in Stamping Ground.
No foul play is expected. The state medical examiner will determine her cause of death after an autopsy is conducted in Louisville.
