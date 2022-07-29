LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
Trace Wynn, 17, was last seen Tuesday night at a friend's house in Simpsonville. Police said Wynn left with two men in a Red Mazda.
They believe he could be in the Louisville area or in New Albany.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oldham County Central Dispatch at 502-222-0111 (available 24 hours), or the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300 (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to p.m.). Callers may choose to remain anonymous.
