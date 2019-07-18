LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, 19-year-old Klay Porter was last seen on Monday, when he went to a store but never returned. He is listed as missing from the 2800 block of Lexington Road, which is near Boyce College and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
A spokesman for the for Boyce College confirms that Porter is an undergraduate student at the school.
Police say he was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla with a Florida license plate registered as IEIC01. The vehicle had damage to the rear door near the tire on the passenger side.
Porter is described as a 19-year-old white male, 6'-0" tall, weighing 185 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
