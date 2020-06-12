LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding two young Louisville brothers missing since Thursday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police say Ja’Kai Bell, 12, and his brother Charles, 10, were last seen walking on West Pages Lane toward Dixie Highway about 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Their family hasn't heard from them.
Ja’Kai was wearing blue shorts with no shirt. No additional description of clothing was given for Charles.
LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" advisory on Friday. Anyone with information about the boys, call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
