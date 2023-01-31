LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monsters are coming to Louisville's Freedom Hall - monster trucks that is.
Monster Jam returns to Louisville March 25-26, 2023. The show starts at 7 pm. with the Pit Party happening from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
On March 26, the show starts at 2 p.m., and the Pit Party is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here or through Ticketmaster.
The line-up includes Grave Digger, driven by Weston Anderson; Monster Mutt Dalmatian, driven by Linsey Read; El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro; and Velociraptor driven by Travis Mowery.
The Pit Party, on both Saturday and Sunday before the event, is an opportunity for fans to get up close with these huge trucks and get autographs and pictures with their favorite drivers and crews.
Monster Jam features 12,000-pound monster trucks driven by world-class male and female tearing up the dirt in competitions of speed and skill, including a head-to-head battle for the event championship. Winner of the event will receive an automatic trip to the World Championship at the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals in Nashville, TN.
