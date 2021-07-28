LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There wasn't a teenager in the 2000s who didn't watch a Kevin Smith movie turned down in their parents basement or in a college dorm room.
"I mean hasn't he done anything bad," said Jeff Lady a super fan of Smith's movies. "Every movie he's done has been amazing."
Smith made Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Dogma and Clerks 2.
"It's definitely a stoner classic," Derek Berry said of Clerks 2.
Each film had a serious layer of raunch and a recurring fake fast foodery called Mooby's.
"Now, we're bringing it life," said Berry, a partner in the pop-up restaurant at Tin Roof in Saint Matthews.
"When I found out it was coming here, I got really excited about it," said Damien Russell, a fan of Smith's movies.
The pop-up opened Wednesday. The menu has "Hater Totz," the "Cowtipper" burger and a bunch of other foods that have names that are too raunchy for this story.
"The beers have been selling really well also," said Stephanie Weitzner with Tin Roof.
Falls City brewed a special Mooby's flavor.
"It was really tasty, really, really good," Russell said.
The Louisville Mooby's is one of several pop-ups across the country. It was originally opened to raise money for Smith's nonprofit.
"It's a dream come true to see this," Smith said in a YouTube video.
Then, it really turned into something.
"So we're bringing it on the road now," Berry said.
It's a place for people to eat like their favorite characters, recite their favorite lines and experience what it was like on the set of their favorite cult classics.
"It's awesome," Lady said.
Mooby's will be open until Aug. 10. Tickets are $29.
