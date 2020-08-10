LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More free Wi-Fi is coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
According to a news release, the firm Digital Decision has been chosen to install 30 Wi-Fi access points throughout the neighborhood. The move would double the access to free Wi-Fi in the neighborhood.
The project is funded in part by a $400,000 Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Additionally, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Phase 1 of the Louisville Fiber Internet Technology (LFIT) project has been completed. Phase 1 adds 100 miles to Louisville Metro Government's 21.3 miles of fiber network extending to all corners of the county line.
In west Louisville, the network runs along Broadway to Shawnee Park and into Portland, via 22nd Street. Several west Louisville facilities, including the Shawnee Library, the Nia Center and the Shawnee and Portland community centers, all have Wi-Fi access thanks to the project.
The city also plans to partner with private internet service providers to offer additional Wi-Fi access in other neighborhoods.
"We're focused on expanding equity for residents who've been left out of the opportunities created through digital technology," Fischer said in a statement. "Together, these announcements are another step we're taking to further digital inclusion and equity in Louisville. LFIT and the expanded free Wi-Fi in Russell will pay dividends in our efforts to scale up inclusion to the digital access and skills needed for today's economy."
LFIT was made possible through a $5.4 million budget appropriation proposed by Mayor Fischer and approved by the Metro Council in 2017, and in partnership with the Kentucky Wired project.
