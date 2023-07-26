LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More lane closures are expected this Friday and Saturday on the Sherman Minton bridge.
According to a news release from the Sherman Minton Renewal team, crews will adjust the paint containment system and access points on the lower deck starting on the evening of Friday, July 28, through Saturday, July 29, weather permitting.
The following closures will be in place as follows:
- I-64 Westbound: Left lane (lower deck) will be closed beginning on or after 10 p.m. Friday, July 28 through 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29.
- I-264 Westbound ramp to I-64 Westbound: Closed beginning on or after 10 p.m. Friday, July 28 through 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29.
- I-64 Eastbound: Right lane will be closed beginning on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, July 28. The lane closure will remain in effect until around 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, or until the completion of scheduled activities.
Once that work is complete, nightly lane closures of the top deck lane are anticipated every weekday as phase 3 of the project continues.
Those closures will start at 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. in most cases. During the closures, drivers won't have access to the New Albany exit ramp (123).
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
