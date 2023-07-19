LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen so far this year in Louisville, according to police.
Louisville Metro Police said that's because the vehicles have design flaws in most models between 2011 and 2022, making it easy for a criminal to steal the car even without the key. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the vehicles lack an immobilizer.
How many Kia's and Hyundai's have been reported stolen in Louisville this year? The answer will blow you away. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/L0DutF9oCa— LMPD (@LMPD) July 19, 2023
LMPD said Wednesday that 1,920 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in the last several months. That's about 10 cars every day.
Both car companies said they have free software updates to fix the problem. The companies unveiled the software in early 2023.
According to the NHTSA, the "theft deterrent software" is meant to update the vehicles' "theft alarm software logic" to extend the length of the vehicle's alarm sound to one minute from 30 seconds and "requires the key to be in the ignition" to turn the vehicle on.
Those who drive the vehicles are encouraged to contact the companies for information on the free update. Hyundai's toll-free line is (800) 633-5151. Kia's toll-free line is (800) 333-4542.
