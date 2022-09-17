LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is full of fun this weekend for the 53rd Annual Gaslight Festival.
Events have been held all week leading up to the big celebration on Watterson Trail.
What started as a small street party in 1969 is now one of the area's largest festivals. More than 135 arts and crafts vendors and 130 area businesses were set up for the three-day event.
"It's a great time," said Abby Schmitt, who attended the festival Saturday. "We know a lot of people out here usually. We live out toward this part of town, so we always come in and get the fair food, ride the rides and definitely shop."
From food to music and rides, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
"They have great food, and the shopping is always wonderful," said Gracie Evans, who attended the festival Saturday. "They have really good boutiques, and it's always just really fun to come here."
Sunday is the last day to get out an join the fun. It runs from noon to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.