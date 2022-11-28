BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a one-on-one interview with WDRB News that "just about every county in Kentucky" has people using wells or other means to get water for their homes. One example is Brandon Heavrin hauls water to his Breckinridge County home on a regular basis for himself, his wife and their three young daughters.
"In this community, I would hate to even guess how many people actually haul water," Heavrin said.
Heavrin lives about 4 miles from downtown Hardinsburg, less than a 10-minute drive. But, like his neighbors on Miller Lane, he doesn't have access to local waterlines. His family moved there just a few years ago, a dream house with a wrap-around porch and several acres. But moving there also meant giving up easy access to water.
"I personally know a family that looked at (the house), and the cistern was the reason they didn't get it," Heavrin said. "They loved the home but weren't willing to go down the road of hauling water."
In October, Beshear presented checks to extend waterlines in two cities in Breckinridge County, but Heavrin's street is still one that hasn't seen that kind of investment. And he's not the only one waiting. Hauling water or using a well is something many people state-wide still do in order to have water at home.
"We think it's about 5% of Kentucky that is not currently covered by a local utility," Beshear said. "I mean, some back-of-the-envelope maps suggest that's about 220,000 Kentuckians that can't turn on the tap, like most of your viewers but certainly not all of them."
In mid-2022 Beshear announced millions of dollars in funding to support more than two dozen projects to provide clean drinking water and improve water systems for more than 1,000 households across Kentucky. The funding is made possible from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Cleaner Water Program is one Beshear said is special, as it provides grants for counties throughout the state to do projects such as extend waterlines.
"There's still a lot of work to do, but I believe we will do more water/sewer construction in this three-to-five-year period than we've ever seen in that amount of time, and it's going to be ongoing too," Beshear said.
In November, the state also announced $1 million slated for the Northern Kentucky Water District though the Cleaner Water Program. That money will support a 5-mile waterline extension that will bring clean water service to more than 80 homes for the first time.
Other areas that have received assistance include Calloway County, getting more than $2 million for three projects, one of which will deliver clean water to 60 homes that don't have water service. Another project will deliver clean water to more than 20 homes that currently rely on wells.
Pike, Barren and Campbell counties are additional examples of Kentucky counties that have received funding focused on delivering clean water.
Beshear said the goal is for all Kentuckians — some day — to have access to local utilities and water at home.
"Every single Kentuckian deserves this access, and it should be our goal," he said.
It's a thought shared by those at Hardinsburg City Hall. However, it's not a quick and easy fix. In fact, the solution is time-consuming and expensive.
Hardinsburg City Clerk David Bollinger said while everyone inside city limits has access to connect to the local waterlines, those further out like the Heavrin family are on a waiting list. Bollinger shared a list with more than one dozen streets of future waterline expansion plans for the county. The sheet lists the roads where people have called and asked for service.
But one of the biggest hurdles is funding.
"We try to seek houses where there's multiple customers that are willing to sign on, because we can pay that," Bollinger said. "It's all loans, so we can pay those loans off quicker so we can go to the next project and the next project and the next project."
He said the goal — eventually — is to supply water for every resident in the county. However, a timeline for accomplishing that objective isn't clear.
"I couldn't even begin to tell you that," Bollinger said. "That's an honest answer. I could not even fathom that."
Not to mention, there are ongoing supply chain struggles.
"That's a problem, not just in this county but in the whole country, because you can't get supplies," Bollinger said. "So you're on a list. It's a real issue."
Heavrin said he recently got an estimate to see what the cost would be to pay to extend the line to his house himself. He said the pipe alone — no labor — would cost $23,000.
Bollinger said the city council recently approved a $300,000 upgrade to the water plant. But he said, ultimately, the city needs around $7 million to upgrade the entire system in order to get everyone in the county connected.
"The council hears you, and we understand everybody's needs and we're doing our best to get the funding — whether it's state or federal — to proceed with those programs, upgrade the plant," Bollinger said. "And so if we upgrade the plant, then we can do more lines. ... It's a give and take."
Heavrin hopes raising awareness about the many Kentuckians still hauling water will spark a change across the state to help improve access throughout the Bluegrass.
"It's difficult to continue to watch the days of technology — and how far things have come — and know we're this close and we still have to haul water," Heavrin said. "I'd like the see that change."
