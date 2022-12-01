Morgan Wallen.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen plans to bring his world tour to Louisville 

Wallen's tour is scheduled to stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, April 20, part of his "One Night at a Time World Tour." It includes shows in four countries at arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters and festivals.

Wallen is known for songs like, "Wasted on You," "You Proof" and "Whiskey Glasses."

Tickets for his Louisville concert go on sale next Friday, Dec. 9, at ticketmaster.com or the KFC Yum! Center box office.

