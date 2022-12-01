LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen plans to bring his world tour to Louisville
Wallen's tour is scheduled to stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, April 20, part of his "One Night at a Time World Tour." It includes shows in four countries at arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters and festivals.
𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙆𝙣𝙤𝙬 🤠 @MorganWallen is heading out on the One Night At A Time World Tour with special guests Ernest & Bailey Zimmerman. See him live at the #KFCYumCenter on April 20! Tickets go on sale December 9 @ 2 PM.Info ⬇️https://t.co/yzcWwqjkRU pic.twitter.com/wuLzYu0gJc— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) December 1, 2022
Wallen is known for songs like, "Wasted on You," "You Proof" and "Whiskey Glasses."
Tickets for his Louisville concert go on sale next Friday, Dec. 9, at ticketmaster.com or the KFC Yum! Center box office.
