LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Morganfield, Kentucky, man was sentenced Tuesday for threatening to commit a mass shooting.
Dennis R. Rigdon, 54, was sentenced to 15 months in a federal prison for a sending a text message in May 2022 to another person that said, "Mass shooting at Jim David's or zebryy up to you," according to a news release.
In addition to the 15 months, Rigdon was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after serving the 15 months. There is not an option for parole in the federal system.
