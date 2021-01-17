lauren spierer birthday 1-17-21.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlene Spierer, the mother of Lauren Spierer, shared a tweet on Sunday, Jan. 17 marking what would have been her daughter's 30th birthday. 

Lauren Spierer, a student of Indiana University, went missing in 2011 from Bloomington, Indiana after a night out with friends.

Her family continues to search for answers in the disappearance and police are still actively investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Bloomington Police at 812-339-4477 or via email at policetips@bloomington.in.gov.

