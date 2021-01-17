LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlene Spierer, the mother of Lauren Spierer, shared a tweet on Sunday, Jan. 17 marking what would have been her daughter's 30th birthday.
Lauren would have been 30 today. If only...#FindLauren @NewsOnLaurenS pic.twitter.com/aCgRa5Fizj— Charlene Spierer (@CharleneSpierer) January 17, 2021
Lauren Spierer, a student of Indiana University, went missing in 2011 from Bloomington, Indiana after a night out with friends.
Her family continues to search for answers in the disappearance and police are still actively investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Bloomington Police at 812-339-4477 or via email at policetips@bloomington.in.gov.
