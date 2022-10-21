LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother whose son was found dead at a University of Kentucky fraternity party in 2021 spoke to lawmakers Thursday about making hazing a crime, LEX18 reported.
Lofton Hazelwood was a University of Kentucky student who died last year at the Farmhouse Fraternity.
"I beg that you please consider this bill," Tracey Hazelwood said. "We need Lofton's Law in place as soon as possible. It's not going to bring my son back but it might save somebody else's son."
Students told investigators Lofton had 18 shots of Wild Turkey bourbon within 45 minutes as part of a tradition before serenading sororities.
"They laid him on a bed and took Snapchat pictures of him while they messed with his arms and his body," Hazelwood said. "I promise you all this is a call you don't want to receive."
Lofton's mother is working with lawmakers to make hazing a crime in Kentucky, like it is in other states. Hazing would be a felony if it results in serious injury or death.
The bill could be considered in the upcoming legislative session.
