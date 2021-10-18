LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis man was killed in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 65 in southern Bartholomew County near Columbus.
According to Indiana State Police, a motorcycle driven by Marcus Grayson, 34, hit a deer around 2 a.m. while traveling northbound on the interstate near mile marker 62.
With Grayson lying injured on the roadway, three people stopped after seeing the collision. Two vehicles stopped in the northbound lanes of I-65 while another vehicle stopped in the shoulder.
Police said a tractor trailer approached the scene of the accident and tried to take an "evasive action to avoid the vehicles and pedestrians in the roadway" but couldn't. The tractor trailer hit Grayson and a person providing medical care for him, along with hitting two vehicles and the motorcycle.
Grayson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Adam K. Whyde, 37, who was providing medical care to Grayson, was airlifted from the scene to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.
Police are awaiting toxicology results at this time. ISP didn't provide information on whether driver of the tractor trailer, 45-year-old Lee Muller, remained at the scene or if he/she faces charges.
The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for around four hours following the crash for an investigation and clean up.
