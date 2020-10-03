LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an ambulance early Saturday morning outside Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Bluegrass Avenue, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police Department Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Police said an AMC ambulance was traveling westbound on Bluegrass Avenue and went to turn left into the entrance of Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital when it crashed with a Honda motorcycle that was also traveling westbound on Bluegrass.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene, Smiley said. No other information about the victim has been released.
A patient inside the ambulance "complained of a minor injury" and was treated at the hospital.
An investigation by LMPD'S Traffic Unit is ongoing.
