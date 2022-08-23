LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a motorcyclist killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Outer Loop was an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department.
A spokesman for the agency confirmed that information Tuesday morning, but the officer hasn't been identified.
A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said the collision happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane. That's not far from the Texas Roadhouse near Briarcliff.
Police said a female driving a car turned left and hit the man on the motorcycle. Witnesses told investigators the female got out of the car that hit the motorcycle and ran away on foot. Officers are still looking for her, but there's no description at this time.
If you have any information, call 574-LMPD. Tips can also be made to the online crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.