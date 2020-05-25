LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grab your dumb bells and put on your tennis shoes. Kentucky gyms are expected to reopen next week.
The businesses are allowed to open, so long as they can abide by social distancing requirements.
Other businesses that will reopen include movie theaters and aquatic centers, which can only reopen if they have marked off lanes. All of the businesses still will be limited to 33% capacity.
Auto and dirt track racing will also resume, but no fans or media will be allowed inside the racetracks.
You can also get your bowling ball and fishing gear ready: Bowling alleys will reopen at 33% capacity, and fishing tournaments will once again be allowed.
