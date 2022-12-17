LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emergency sewer repair on Frankfort Avenue is complete after crews from Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) worked overnight.
On Friday, a build up of rock and stone clogged a sewer line and closed the roadway in the Clifton neighborhood at 2117 Frankfort Avenue. MSD initially expected traffic to be detoured for two to three days, but crews completed the work on Saturday afternoon.
Detour signs have been removed and the roadway is open to two-way traffic. MSD said crews will remove traffic plates and restore the roadway next week, according to a news release.
No water or sewer service was disrupted during the repairs.
