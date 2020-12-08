LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District has completed a restoration project designed to improve the quality of the water in Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River.
The agency partnered with the Louisville Jefferson County Environmental Trust to restore a stream and wetland corridor. That corridor drains into the middle fork of Beargrass Creek, near South Peterson Avenue and Grinstead Drive.
The project included removing invasive shrubs and vines to allow native plants to grow better.
"It also allows storm water to soak in like a sponge, so not only are you providing habitat for aquatics, animals and fish, you are also improving the quality of our waterways by treating that storm water runoff," said Erin Wagoner, environmental partnerships liaison for MSD.
Organizers say healthy waterways improve the quality of life for the entire community.
