LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD will not be paying for an employee's legal defense after he was charged with murder in connection with the death of an LMPD detective on Christmas Eve.
Earlier this week, MSD confirmed David Lambertus was retained to represent Roger Burdette, the man charged with murder of a police officer and DUI in connection with the fiery Christmas Eve crash that killed Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
An MSD spokesperson confirmed to WDRB Saturday afternoon that plan had changed, and the department will no longer be paying Burdette's legal fees.
In a statement, also released Saturday afternoon, MSD said "MSD will not pay for legal representation for MSD employee Roger Burdette. Roger Burdette is a tractor-trailer driver for MSD, where he has been employed for 10 years. He was working for MSD on Monday, December 24, at the time of a fatal accident on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. As a result of his involvement in this accident, he has been placed on unpaid status, pending suspension."
Burdette was on the clock at the time of the crash on I-64. He is on unpaid status, pending suspension from MSD. He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court in January.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.