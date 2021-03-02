LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ohio River is rising, and crews are preparing for possible flooding in downtown Louisville.
The river is expected to crest on Saturday following heavy rain over the weekend. The Metropolitan Sewer District said in a news release that river levels are projected to continue to rise throughout the week with a crest of 29 feet on the Upper Pool and 60.3 feet on the Lower Pool.
To prevent flood damage, MSD crews installed the floodgate on 27th Street on Tuesday, but no other floodgate closures are planned. Any of the city's 150 floodgates and 79 floodwalls can be closed to keep the river from flooding creeks and streams.
Louisville has 16 flood pumping stations to lift water from creeks and pump it into the river. As of Tuesday, seven pumping stations were operating with plans for one more to go into service.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.