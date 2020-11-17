LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governors from several states in the region sent a message of warning and caution to the public Tuesday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.
Governors from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin all sent out the message of unity in the hopes of quelling the surging virus. While each state is dealing with different challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, one item concerning to all of them is stress on hospitals and staff.
"It's not the number of beds that are going to be the problem, it is staff," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "It is having enough people there to help somebody when they need it."
Similarly, Wisconsin Gov. Tim Walz said he also has concerns as it relates to staffing health care workers if the virus continues to surge.
"There's nobody to go anywhere to help anybody," Walz said. "We're kind of all on our own. We have the beds and the ventilators and the PPE, it's the bodies."
The governors warned of the possibility of further spread should warnings about social gatherings not be heeded. However, the group said there have been no discussions amongst them about the possibility of travel restrictions between the states.
"It would just be a nightmare to police that so our goal, at least my goal in Wisconsin, we're focused on making sure people stay home," Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said.
