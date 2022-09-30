LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for Daniel Cameron to resign as Kentucky's attorney general.
The group said Cameron did not conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, pointing to the recent federal indictment against four former Louisville Metro Police officers.
Cameron's state investigation did not charge any officers for Taylor's death. The NAACP said Cameron did not do a good enough job, but calling for him to resign wasn't an easy decision.
"Although he is the first African American to be elected to a statewide office, that does not exclude him from the responsibility of the entire community," said Raoul Cunningham, Louisville NAACP president.
In response to the organization's call for his resignation, Cameron said in a statement "I'm proud of the work I've done on behalf of every Kentuckian, and I am honored to serve the citizens of the commonwealth as Kentucky's 51st attorney general."
