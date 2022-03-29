LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two organizations have teamed up to call for the removal of a Confederate monument in Kentucky.
After the NAACP Branch 3107 called for its removal two years ago, the Daviess County Fiscal Court unanimously agreed. The monument is in front of the Daviess County courthouse.
A judge granted a temporary block against the removal until rightful ownership is determined. The
The Southern Poverty Law Center raised funding for the billboards to support the NAACP.
A billboard in Owensboro reads "Show Love for all. Remove Owensboro-Daviess County's Confederate Monument."
"This is a way to promote Owensboro being an accepting and loving place for all people," Rhondalyn Randolph, Owensboro NAACP President, said. "In the form of a billboard it brings attention to the issue it's not as confrontational and is still promoting the message of love an unity."
The NAACP is urging the community to take a stand by writing the judge to push for a decision.
"Confederate memorials, in all their forms, promote the opposite of equal justice," Lecia Brooks, Southern Poverty Law Center Chief of Staff and Culture, said in a news release. "This statue – along with the 49 Confederate memorials scattered across Kentucky – were originally placed, and remain standing, to assert white supremacy."
