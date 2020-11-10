LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every inmate released from the Indiana Department of Correction facilities will now be offered the opioid reversal drug naloxone.
“Expanding the availability of naloxone to all offenders upon release from one of our correctional facilities is one way we can ensure these individuals a smooth transition back into the community as contributing members of society, forever removed from justice-involved settings,” said Dr. Kristen Dauss, chief medical officer of the IDOC.
The Indiana nonprofit Overdose Lifeline gave 2,255 kits to the Department of Correction for use when needed. The cost of the kits is over $84,000, according to a news release.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is used when a person is showing signs of an opioid overdose and is "often the difference between a patient living and dying," according to officials.
During an offender's pre-release medical screening, they will be asked if they would like to go home with the free kit, which includes one dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral card for treatment.
IDOC plans to track how many kits leave each facility and hopes to replicate the program in Indiana's parole districts.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.