LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Representatives of Reverend Al Sharpton's National Action Network held a rally Friday in downtown Louisville to encourage more protests against racial injustice.
Nia 2X, the President of NAN's Washington, D.C., chapter, said Breonna Taylor's family deserves answers now. Taylor died during a March 13 police raid on her apartment. State and federal lawmakers are investigating.
"We have a serious uphill climb backwards on one foot, but we can make it a hop at a time and we're gonna make it," 2X said. "This is an outrage — everybody around the country is outraged about what happened to the Taylor family."
During a briefing Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is serving as the special prosecutor in the case, declined to provide a timeline on when his office will complete its review and determine if charges should be brought.
Until then, 2X urged protesters to keep filling the streets.
"Nonviolent protests, civil unrest — we've got to make commitments and do what we need to do," 2X said. "Because I'm telling you now, God is watching."
2X said it's immoral for investigators to take this long to bring charges against the officers involved in the raid of Taylor's apartment.
