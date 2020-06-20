LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers came together Saturday to clean up Louisville's historic Greenwood Cemetery.
The cemetery, located at 40th Street and Hale Avenue, was opened in 1903 for burial of Black residents but was shut down because of mismanagement. Several Black military veterans are also buried there.
The National Association for Black Veterans held an event Saturday to beautify the cemetery. Volunteers cut grass, weeds and cleared the area around the headstones.
Over the years, the cemetery has fallen into disrepair and legal issues have made it difficult for people to get inside and clean it.
Kentucky Sen. Gerald A. Neal, D-Louisville, and state Rep. Reginald Meeks, D-Louisville, are calling for the continued maintenance of the Cemetery.
"It's just heartbreaking to hear how this cemetery and many of our vets have been neglected and forgotten about and it really is our responsibility," Pastor David Snardon said.
Organizers with the National Association for Black Veterans hope to have more volunteers at future events.
"This is honoring our veterans, honoring people that have passed on," Snardon said. "That's what this is all about, respecting the ones that have passed on."
