LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Corvette Museum in Kentucky is looking to expand, but it needs some help to make it happen.
The museum, located in Bowling Green, first opened its doors in 1994. Its first expansion in 2009 almost doubled its size, allowing guests more room to experience all things Corvette.
Now, it's hoping to grow again for the next generation. The museum is working toward building a two-story, 30,000-square-foot addition with a sensory calming room, a kids' education zone, new exhibit spaces and rotating displays, as well as an open theater space and two new lounges for members, according to a news release.
Officials said the expansion will provide additional gallery spaces that will feature new exhibits that will house more pieces from Corvette's history.
"This expansion will give the museum the opportunity to tell more of Corvette's stories than ever before," Derek Moore, director of collections and curator, said in a news release Friday. "This is our opportunity to ensure that the museum stays on pace with such a beloved automobile that makes history every day."
There is no set date for completion of the proposed project. The museum is still gathering funds and is asking for donations. For more information and to make a contribution, click here.
