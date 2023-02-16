LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with a 'cruel' form of dementia, according to his family.
In a post on social media, his family said the 68-year-old has frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.
Willis stepped away from acting last year after an initial diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, but his five children and ex-wife Demi Moore said in the statement that his condition has gotten worse. They are disheartened by the "cruel disease" that has no known treatment, but they are glad to finally have answers.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the family thanked everyone for their support and urged families to educate themselves about FTC.
Here's the statement released by the Willis Family:
As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.
Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.
FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.
Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.
Ours is just one family with a loved one who suffers from FTD, and we encourage others facing it to seek out the wealth of information and support available through AFTD (@theaftd, theaftd.org). And for those of you who have been fortunate enough to not have any personal experience with FTD, we hope that you will take the time to learn about it, and support AFTD’s mission in whatever way you can.
Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.
-Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn
Willis has had a four-decade career in Hollywood and has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide,
Willis had been working steadily until his family announced his cognitive challenges in March 2022. The initial diagnosis was aphasia, a condition that causes the loss of the ability to understand or express speech.
Renowned for films like “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense,” Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. In 2021, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like “Cosmic Sin,” “Out of Death” and “Deadlock.”
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.