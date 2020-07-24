LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities have recalled 75 brands of hand sanitizer because they contain a chemical that can be toxic if absorbed by the skin and, if ingested, can cause blindness or death.
The Food and Drug Administration said the brands’ products contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and deadly if ingested.
The agency said it is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death.
The FDA said methanol, also known as wood alcohol, isn't an acceptable active ingredient in hand sanitizers.
The agency said that consumers should wash their hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol, also called ethyl alcohol.
Brands whose products have been recalled include Blumen, Klar and Danver, CleanCare, Saniderm, Lavar and Esk Biochem. For a full list, you can check the FDA’s website.
