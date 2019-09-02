FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott pushes off Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half in an NFL divisional football playoff game in Los Angeles. Elliott's holdout clouds the expectations for a franchise longing to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the last of five championships nearly 25 years ago. The Cowboys have a fourth-year quarterback already with two NFC East titles in Dak Prescott, a receiver ready to show what a full season looks like in Amari Cooper and a defense with an established star in pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and two emerging ones in linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)