(FOX NEWS) -- For "Star Trek" actor George Takei, resisting U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell may not be futile.
The 82-year-old actor and liberal activist on Thursday tweeted that he was "tempted to move to Kentucky to just run against" Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
I’m tempted to move to Kentucky just to run against Mitch McConnell.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 23, 2019
To run for Senate, a candidate is only required to live in the state that they’d represent. But defeating a career politician like McConnell would be no small task.
McConnell hasn’t lost an election since unseating Walter "Dee" Huddleston for the Senate in 1984.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill threw in his support for Takei, tweeting: "I’m tempted to move to Kentucky just so I could vote for you. #DitchMitch"
I'm tempted to move to Kentucky just so I could vote for you.#DitchMitch https://t.co/goQFEX6Rhi— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 23, 2019
Takei has been outspoken in his political views. Last month he asked his followers to join his pledge in not speaking negatively about any Democratic candidates for president.
"We don't know who the nominee will be, but they need to be as strong as they can be going into the election against Trump," he wrote.
