LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millennials are paying off their mortgages using a technique called "house hacking."
Millennials are buying homes with the intention of renting all or part of the home out to cover mortgage payments. The process has become especially popular for first-time buyers, renting rooms out for businesses like Airbnb or renting out to roommates.
Experts do warn that if you choose to house hack, it's important to understand local regulations like if FHA loans require owner occupancy and for how long.
