LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With this much buzz flying around the nation, you had to see this one coming: a Mike Pence Fly bobblehead.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum unveiled the figurine today. You can pre-order it for $25 (plus $8 shipping) — though you probably won’t get it until January.
The bobblehead commemorates the viral moment from Wednesday’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-.Calif., when a fly spent about two minutes on Pence’s head.
“Social media has been abuzz with talk of the fly at last night’s debate, and when we received several requests for a bobblehead with Pence and the fly, we knew we had to get to work,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in a news release.
The new bobblehead includes a "plexiglass-like" barrier and a removable mini fly swatter.
