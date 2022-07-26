(FOX NEWS) --Tony Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," is under hospice care in his "last hours," his son tells Fox News.
"This is a difficult time," Christopher Dow said. "Yes, he is still alive, but in his last hours; under hospice care."
Earlier Tuesday, Dow's management team said that the actor had died in a Facebook post, but the social media post has since been taken down.
Dow's wife, Lauren Shulkind, gave the "false information" to his management team, his son explained to Fox News Digital.
Late Tuesday afternoon, a post on Dow's social media said he had not died and that the earlier post was made in error. It said, "This morning Tony's wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans. As we are sure you can understand, this has been a very trying time for her. We have since received a call from Tony's daughter-in-law saying that while Tony is not doing well, he has not yet passed. Tony's son Christopher and his daughter-in-law Melissa have also been by his side comforting him, and we will keep you posted on any future updates."
In May, Shulkind announced his cancer had returned — just a month after he celebrated his 77th birthday.
"Dear friends and fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you," Shulkind wrote at the time. "Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking.
"We want to thank you in advance for your caring thoughts. Our Love, Lauren & Tony."
Dow starred alongside Jerry Mathers, Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont and Ken Osmond in "Leave it to Beaver" during his childhood. The show originally ran for six seasons on CBS before switching to ABC.
The actor participated in the reunion show, "Still the Beaver," and the show’s sequel series, "The New Leave It to Beaver."
Dow was also known for his roles in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Babylon 5."
