LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major operation to find victims of human trafficking found more than 200 victims during the first two weeks of August.
It's a coordinated operation led by the FBI called Operation Cross Country. In total, more than 85 suspects of child exploitation or human trafficking were arrested.
Operation Cross Country is a coordinated operation among the #FBI, other federal agencies, state and local police, and social services agencies across the country to find and assist victims of human trafficking, particularly child victims. Learn more at https://t.co/NKzg6tnsv9. pic.twitter.com/gxqBRdn6kB— FBI (@FBI) August 15, 2022
The FBI said 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation were identified and located. An additional 37 missing children were found.
The operation found 141 adult victims of human trafficking.
FBI agents in Indianapolis found nine juvenile victims and made three arrests. Agents in Atlanta found 19 missing kids and arrested four traffickers as part of the operation.
"First and foremost, we are most focused on the victims in these cases. It is important that we prosecute and investigate," said Amanda Gulli, victim specialist for the FBI Atlanta Field Office. "But making sure they are receiving the services they need, that they are getting, just to better their future."
The United States Justice Department said one of the youngest victims is 11 years old, and the average age of victims was 15.
