LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians from around the state can now apply to receive a funding to help with missed payments due to COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was launching again during a briefing Feb. 11. Applications went live to the public on Feb. 15.
As of Friday, more than 4,700 applications have been completed.
"Kentuckians are able to stay in their homes, but we also can provide relief to landlords and to our utility companies," Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said.
The $297 million fund goes beyond major cities like Louisville and Lexington to provide support to all 120 counties in the state. In areas like Shelby County, Bullitt County and Spencer County, funding through community programs can quickly run out.
"In the more rural areas, you're dealing with a lot of maybe really small landlords, and of course, they're hurting as well as the renters, because they're counting on that income, and it's not coming in," said Kim Embrey-Hill, executive director of the Multipurpose Community Action Agency in Shelbyville.
Tenants and landlords can apply for help with rent and utility bills dating back to April 1, 2020, and seek aid for up to three months of future payments.
To qualify, tenants must be facing eviction at their primary residence. Landlords must have a signed lease with their renter and forgive all late fees and penalties. Landlords must also agree to give 30 days notice of eviction only after their tenant has gone 45 days without receiving funds from the assistance program.
Applications right now are being processed online and both landlords and tenants must meet all criteria for the county they are applying in.
To apply for aid in Jefferson County, click here.
To apply for aid in Fayette County, click here.
To apply for aid in all other counties, click here.
"We had some community services block grant funds that we were using for rental assistance, but we had ran out months ago," Embrey-Hill said. "So when we saw they were going to reopen that program, we were very happy. There's a lot of people in need, and there just hasn't been resources to refer them to. So this is going to be great."
Lump sum direct deposits will be given to landlords and utility companies directly on behalf of the tenant.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.