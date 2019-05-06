LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood are still in shock after a well-like man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
James Roth Sr., 49, was killed in the 6600 block of Sylvania Road around 3 a.m.
“He was a pretty smart dude,” said Jason Thrasher, who worked with Roth trimming trees.
Neighbors said Roth had chased two men away from a home after he caught them trying to break into cars Friday. They believe he was ambushed while taking his dog out early Saturday morning. He was found lying on a fallen tree next a wooded area.
He was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
“I got out and went over to help him, and he was internally bleeding. So there wasn’t nothing I could do but try to just stable him,” said Richard Epperson, who had just left Roth to go to a gas station. Minutes later when he came back, Roth was suffering from the shooting. “I just left for about 10 minutes and went to Speedway and came back and it happened, you know. It’s sad.”
A make-shift memorial of a cross made of sticks was placed at the location Roth was found.
He leaves behind four children and a grandchild, a loss neighbors said will be strongly felt for a long time.
“It’s just sad," Epperson said. "It’s sad somebody like that is just taken away from you."
LMPD said it's made no arrests in the case and urge anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line of 574-LMPD.
