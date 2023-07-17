LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A huge victory came on Monday night for a Bullitt County neighborhood fighting noise and dust from a company nearby.
Residents who live on Northview Drive say they have been dealing with noise and dust from heavy machinery being used at S&S Concrete, which sits in front of their neighborhood. The city of Hillview was expected to annex and rezone the property, which would allow for the plant to use loud equipment.
But the city of Hillview voted against rezoning S&S Concrete at 2385 North Preston Highway after a special meeting where the public voiced their opposition.
Cathy Michels and many other neighbors who live next door to S&S Concrete celebrated after the decision.
"As a community, this has really and truly brought us together," said Michels. "We will have to have a celebration party."
"Hopefully, we've got them stopped for a short period of time," James Tyler, who lives adjacent to S&S Concrete.
Many of the nearby residents shared with the city that they were fed up with the noise and dust coming into their backyards from S&S Concrete.
"It's like pull up, stop, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. It's like sticking your finger in your eye," one man who attended the meeting said.
Neighbors claimed they'd been wearing masks, because it was a health hazard.
"I can't breathe. I can barely breathe in my own home. I have purifiers turning, but I still have dust build up inside the house as well," another person who attended the meeting said.
Several others said S&S Concrete's actions are bringing down their property value and displaced local wildlife.
"You don't move next to a neighborhood and make it heavy industrial for a neighborhood that's been there for decades," a man who attended the meeting said.
After initial complaints, S&S Concrete had to stop using crushing machines that were causing the issue. The property is zoned only for light equipment use, so it was then requested to be rezoned for heavy equipment.
But the council denied the request after the special public hearing.
"Some of the council members that voted yes, if they lived at my place, I am not a betting person, but still every nickel I got, they wouldn't want to live there," Tyler said.
A decision brought neighbors some newfound hope.
"We have strong suspicions that this is not over, but we will continue to do whatever we need to do," Michels said.
The owner of S&S Concrete attended the meeting and listened to the concerns with his attorney by his side. They did not comment on the final decision.
